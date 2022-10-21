Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 173,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 865,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$132.36 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alar Soever bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,411,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,341.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

