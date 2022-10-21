Warren Gouk Sells 15,106 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $120,999.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,013,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,166,605.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $112,539.70.

On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12.

On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $465,564.72.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52.

On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $482,328.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.65. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

