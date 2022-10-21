Warren Gouk Sells 15,106 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $120,999.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,013,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,166,605.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $112,539.70.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $465,564.72.
  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $482,328.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.65. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.