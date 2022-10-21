Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.