Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Watsco worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.70. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Watsco from $311.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.