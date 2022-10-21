Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $20.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,608,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 924,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 672,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

