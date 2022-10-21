Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $78.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

D opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $592,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

