WeWork (NYSE:WE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.14

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 24593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

WeWork Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Insider Transactions at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WeWork by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 380,546 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 358.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89,393 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

