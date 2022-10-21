Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $131.33 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

