Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.77. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

