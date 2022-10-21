William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 376,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

