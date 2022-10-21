William Blair Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $26.88 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.44 million, a PE ratio of -122.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

