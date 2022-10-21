Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 7,130 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

