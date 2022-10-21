Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri Sells 3,497 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 82.2% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Workday by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 372,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

