Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $740,261.34 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $740,261.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,834,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Workday Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $145.42 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,588,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

