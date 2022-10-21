Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 2,128 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $145.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Workday by 8,913.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after buying an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Workday by 23,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 1,909.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,057,000 after buying an additional 510,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Workday by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after buying an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.57.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.