XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.82

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 252582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

XPeng Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 24.6% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 24.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

