Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Yamana Gold Stock Performance
AUY stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 410.66. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280.45 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
