Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

AUY stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 410.66. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280.45 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

