Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

