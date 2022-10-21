Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,225 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 528.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 255.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2 %

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

