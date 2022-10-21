Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.