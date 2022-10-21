Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Flowers Foods worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 148,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 19.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

