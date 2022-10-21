Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.