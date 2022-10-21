Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $166.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Cowen lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

