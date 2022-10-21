Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $51,618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,642,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,608,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

