Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 91,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 563,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEF stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

