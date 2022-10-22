13,640 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of FTXN opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

