267 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

