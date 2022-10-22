37,968 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of ShockWave Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,450 shares of company stock worth $30,653,689 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $276.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.68. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $314.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

