4,000 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.2 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.