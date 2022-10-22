Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Up 25%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 229,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 79,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

