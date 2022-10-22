ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.67 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

ACMR stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $340.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.80. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.56.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

