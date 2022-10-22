Advisor OS LLC Purchases 5,977 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.