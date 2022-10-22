Advisor OS LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.