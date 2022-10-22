Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $129.88 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,564 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

