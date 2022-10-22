Agree Realty Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $2,575,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 153.8% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

