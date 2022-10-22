Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Albany International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.30-$3.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.30-3.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.27 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $97.73.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Albany International by 1,344.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 67.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

