Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 307916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alcoa by 107.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alcoa by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alcoa by 3,109.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Alcoa by 70.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.