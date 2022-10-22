Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.5 %

VZ stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.