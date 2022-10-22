Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.20.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

NYSE ARE opened at $132.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

