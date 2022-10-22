Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $233.00 to $186.00. The stock traded as low as $129.10 and last traded at $129.44, with a volume of 16877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.59.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $158.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.