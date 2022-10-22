Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.