Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

