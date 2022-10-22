Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $100.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Shares of ALL opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

