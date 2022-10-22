Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $112.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

Allstate Trading Up 2.0 %

ALL opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

