Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $135.15, but opened at $121.09. Allstate shares last traded at $122.12, with a volume of 119,593 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allstate Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
Further Reading
