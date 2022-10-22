Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $135.15, but opened at $121.09. Allstate shares last traded at $122.12, with a volume of 119,593 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 58.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 21.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 317.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 91,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

