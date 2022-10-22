Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,628.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,690,000 after buying an additional 271,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.