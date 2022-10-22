Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point dropped their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,235,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

