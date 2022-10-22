Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $34,440.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $32,178.30.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE PINE opened at $17.30 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.