Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $34,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE PINE opened at $17.30 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

