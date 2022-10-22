Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,260 shares in the company, valued at $727,717.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $17.30 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $205.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.3% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

