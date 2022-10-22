Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Up 2.5 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Shares of CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average is $159.06. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.